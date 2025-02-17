Mediacraft Rewards Winners Of ‘When Love Lead’ Campaign Participants

As part of efforts to promote kindness and compassion, Mediacraft Associates has rewarded the first set of participants of its “When Love Lead” campaign, a social initiative launched in February to encourage people to share stories of giving and receiving kindness.

The challenge, tagged #WhenLoveLeads, invited individuals to narrate their experiences on social media, with three outstanding entries earning cash prizes of ₦50,000, ₦30,000, and ₦20,000, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of Mediacraft Associates’ Chief Executive Officer, John Ehiguese, the company’s Creative Lead, Samuel Olonisakin, explained that the campaign was conceived to amplify the message of love and generosity.

“When we looked at February, a month known for sharing love and goodwill, we decided to launch this campaign to inspire people to help one another. Based on the overwhelming participation and engagement we tracked, we can confidently say the campaign made a real impact,” he said.

Olonisakin reaffirmed Mediacraft’s commitment to promoting kindness, stating that the winners have now become ambassadors of the #WhenLoveLeads campaign.

“We’ve reminded them that wherever they go, they should propagate the act of love. This campaign isn’t just for February; it’s a movement that should continue all year round,” he said.

Speaking to BizwatchNigeria.ng, Margaret Odi, the first-place winner who received ₦50,000, described the campaign as a timely reminder of the power of generosity.

“Considering how tough things are in the country, even receiving ₦5 is a big deal. This challenge not only gave us a platform to talk about kindness but also rewarded us for it. Love means sharing and caring—even with people you don’t know. The world needs more of that,” she said.

She further recommended that Mediacraft establish a structured giving network across different states, allowing people to document acts of kindness and encourage others to do the same.

Another winner, Miracle Nnoma, a headwear designer, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating that kindness is a principle she holds dear.

“Love and kindness go a long way. Whatever you sow, you will reap. I didn’t even expect to win; I just shared my story. This will encourage more people to show love to others,” she said.

Mediacraft has announced that the campaign will run until the end of February 2025, encouraging more Nigerians to share their acts of kindness and inspire a culture of giving.