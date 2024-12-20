2025 Budget Allocates N126.91 Billion To Sports, Regional Development, And Arts Ministries Amid Restructuring

The Federal Government allocates N126.91 billion to ministries responsible for sports, regional development, and the arts, following a major restructuring introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in October 2024.

Restructuring of Ministries and Funding Allocations

In the recent cabinet changes, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development is renamed the Ministry of Regional Development. The Ministry of Sports Development is dissolved, and the Ministries of Tourism and Arts and Culture are merged to form the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

The new Regional Development Ministry now oversees key commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission, South East Development Commission, North East Development Commission, and North West Development Commission. Meanwhile, Shehu Dikko takes over as Chairman of the National Sports Commission, replacing the dissolved sports ministry.

Despite the restructuring, the proposed 2025 budget retains allocations under the former names of these ministries, signaling a transitional phase in aligning administrative and fiscal structures.

Budget Highlights

Federal Ministry of Sports Development: N90.67 billion Overhead costs: N12 billion Capital expenditure: N78.67 billion No allocation is made for personnel costs.

N90.67 billion Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development: N29.32 billion Personnel costs: N3.17 billion Overhead costs: N1.67 billion Capital expenditure: N24.48 billion

N29.32 billion Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy: N6.92 billion Personnel costs: N975.95 million Overhead costs: N1.54 billion Capital expenditure: N4.4 billion

N6.92 billion

Two agencies under the former Ministry of Tourism also receive allocations:

Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation: N2.51 billion

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR): N3.63 billion

The use of outdated ministry names in the budget reflects an administrative lag as the restructuring takes effect. However, the commissions listed under the new Ministry of Regional Development align with the recent changes.

Significant allocations include:

Niger Delta Development Commission: N776.53 billion

South West Development Commission: N498.4 billion

North West Development Commission: N585.93 billion

South East Development Commission: N341.27 billion

President Tinubu presents the 2025 budget proposal, titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” to the National Assembly. The N49.70 trillion spending plan focuses on defence, infrastructure, and human capital development, with a projected deficit of N13.39 trillion to be financed primarily through borrowing.

The allocations to sports, regional development, and arts ministries account for only about 0.26% of the total budget, reflecting the government’s prioritization of other critical sectors in its overall spending strategy.