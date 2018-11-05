Mayweather to Face kickboxer Nasukawa in Japan

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

The boxer announced his decision after signing for mixed martial arts promotions company RIZIN Fighting Federation.

Mayweather has never fought in MMA before and the format for the Nasukawa fight has not yet been confirmed.

“I wanted to do something different,” said the former five-weight world champion.

“I wanted to display my skills outside the US and be in a special fight. I want to give the people what they want — blood, sweat and tears.”

The 41-year-old said the rules and weight class of the bout will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a perfect 50-0 record in his professional boxing career.

Both men have a perfect record in their respective sports — Mayweather is 50-0 while Nasukawa is 27-0 in kickboxing and 4-0 in MMA.

“It’s the biggest moment in my life and I want to be the man who changes history. I’ll do that with these fists, with one punch — just watch,” said 20-year-old Nasukawa.

Mayweather has not fought since coming out of retirement to beat Conor McGregor in 2017 but had been linked to a money-fight with former foe Manny Pacquiao.

However, in a conversation with CNN’s Talk Asia, he said chances of a rematch with Pacquiao were “done.”

“We had a chance to meet in the square circle and I was the better man,” he said.

McGregor started running out of steam later in the fight, and Mayweather capitalized in the 10th round.

There were many celebrities on hand to watch the fight, including basketball star LeBron James. Behind James is boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right hand against Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, collecting his 50th victory in what he said will be the last fight of his undefeated pro career. It was the first pro boxing match for McGregor, a mixed martial artist who is the UFC’s lightweight champion.