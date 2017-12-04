MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Online Advert Executive at Bicomunications Nigeria Limited

Bicomunications Nigeria Limited, a reputable company, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Online Advert Executive
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Basic role of the successful applicant will be sourcing for adverts (from media agencies and other institutions) to be placed on the company website.
- It is a role that is business development related.
Requirement
- Applicant should possess relevant qualifications.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: cftv@hotmail.com