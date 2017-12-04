MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Online Advert Executive at Bicomunications Nigeria Limited

MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Online Advert Executive at Bicomunications Nigeria Limited

- December 4, 2017
- in JOBS
71
0

Bicomunications Nigeria Limited, a reputable company, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Online Advert Executive

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Basic role of the successful applicant will be sourcing for adverts (from media agencies and other institutions) to be placed on the company website.
  • It is a role that is business development related.

Requirement

  • Applicant should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: cftv@hotmail.com

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Ecobank Nigeria Recruitment for Global Account Manager

Ecobank Development Corporation (Ecobank Capital) is the investment