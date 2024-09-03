Mamador Encourages Women To Strive For Wholesome Health, Maximize Financial Opportunities

Mamador, a leading premium food brand in Nigeria in the Vegetable Oil and Spread segments, has called on Nigerian women to give utmost priority to their wholesome health and maximize the opportunities available with their financial resources.

This was the submission of the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo who delivered the welcome remarks during the 5th edition of its annual August Meeting held on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Speaking on the theme titled “Nourish to Flourish: Elevating Health and Wealth”, Mbanugo noted that the annual August Women meeting by Mamador is not only a communal gathering but a notable platform to celebrate women for their roles and contribution to society.

She described the August Women meeting as a laudable gesture that attests to the power of togetherness.

“As a brand, Mamador is committed to the financial and physical well-being of Nigerian women nationwide. The old saying that ‘Health is Wealth’ encapsulates our presence here and explains why we should prioritize our health while we try to build wealth. We appreciate everyone for joining us to celebrate Nigerian women who regardless of the limitations, or barriers are the epitome of diligence, resilience, and relentless quest for success,” she said.

Speaking on the topic’ Parenting in this Generation’, certified Family and Parenting Coach, Sandra Oluwadare explained that women owe it a duty as shapers and molders of destinies to be intentional in the way and manner they raise kids. Oluwadare emphasized the need for women to take care of themselves to enable them confront threats that can hinder them from effective parenting of their kids.

She stated that with the right vision, values, and system and nurturing connection for bonding and influence, women can deliver on their roles as effective parents amidst threats such as digital overload, online safety, social media influence, changing family dynamics, social and academic pressure, and work-life integration among others.

Lending his voice on the topic titled “Health and Food Choices”, health influencer and medical doctor, Egemba Chinonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor stated that women must endeavor to eat or consume healthy foods if they want to live a healthy life.

Also speaking, award-winning dancer and fitness coach, Kaffy Shafau remarked that women’s minds are critical in keeping healthy lifestyles, urging them to keep fit and take care of their mental health.

Speaking on the topic “Wealth and the Woman”, finance and wealth coach, Sola Adesakin tasked women to understand their priorities and map them out according to their finances.

According to Adesakin, 50% of their earnings should be invested in what they consider necessary while 30% and 20% should be channeled toward savings and personal care and development respectively.

Commenting on the topic “You are a Business”, certified financial education instructor, Tomie Balogun stressed the need for aspiring women entrepreneurs to have a good understanding of business structure and figures as these remain the foundation for sustainable growth, decision-making, and overall success of any business.

“We need to surround ourselves with individuals who understand the challenges we face and can offer mentorship. As business owners, challenges can be powerful motivators for growth, innovation, and success while setbacks come as a learning experience,” Balogun said.

In her remarks, Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu charged women to be ready and determined to confront challenges that may arise in the cause of their career or their family life.

At the end of the elevator pitch which saw participation from different women entrepreneurs, Vennile Pads emerged winner while Maka Marvi and Farhms Food and Sauce Global Limited came second and third respectively.

The winner of the elevator pitch receives two million naira cash grant while the first runner-up and second runner-up got one million naira and five hundred thousand naira respectively.