Making Christmas Special: Verve GoodLife Promo Rewards Cardholders

The festive season is a time for giving, joy, and creating unforgettable memories with loved ones. This year, Verve, Nigeria’s Agba and Odogwu card, is making the holiday season even more special with the ongoing Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0. As part of this initiative, Verve is rewarding cardholders with free bags of rice and bottles of vegetable oil, ensuring that families can have a memorable festive experience.

In addition to the promo, Verve has taken it a level higher by hosting Christmas activations at key locations, bringing the holiday spirit to life. These events provide an exciting opportunity for cardholders to win essential items that make holiday celebrations truly memorable.

The Verve Christmas activations are more than just giveaways—they are lively celebrations filled with fun activities that bring people together. Attendees were treated to a variety of engaging experiences, from dance competitions to interactive games such as bowling, ‘Spin the Wheel,’ ‘Complete the Lyrics,’ and ‘Name the Tune.’ These activities fostered a festive atmosphere, making the season of joy even more enjoyable for families, and creating lasting memories that perfectly capture the essence of the holidays.

By blending excitement with generosity, Verve has crafted an unforgettable holiday experience that reaffirms its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction.

The Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 was designed to show appreciation to cardholders for their continued loyalty. Through this initiative, Verve introduced a series of exciting benefits, including up to 10 percent discounts or cashback on purchases from participating merchants’ outlets.

From major retail brands such as Google, NNPC Retail, Market Square, and Addide to other renowned brands such as The Place Restaurants, Sweet Sensation, BuyPower, and Chowdeck, Verve cardholders are enjoying substantial savings across a wide range of services. This promo, which kicked off on August 15, 2024, will run until December 31, 2024.

As the Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 continues to unfold, it’s clear that the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction remains strong. From rewarding cardholders with essential holiday gifts to providing generous discounts throughout the season, Verve is creating moments of joy and financial empowerment.

It’s a season of joy, rewards, and excitement! So, join the Verve cardholder family today and enjoy a host of exciting benefits, discounts, and festive vibes.