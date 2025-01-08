WHO Rules Out Emergency Amid Surge In Respiratory Viruses In China

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms that the rise in respiratory infections in China is consistent with expected winter trends, with no emergency measures required.

WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris addresses concerns about respiratory viruses circulating in China during a press briefing in Geneva. She explains that the uptick in cases, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), aligns with the season’s usual pattern.

“This increase in common respiratory infections is entirely expected during the winter,” she states, responding to heightened media interest in the situation.

Data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the surge involves known pathogens, including seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hMPV, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

“Seasonal influenza is the most commonly detected virus, with over 30% test positivity among flu-like cases in late December,” Dr. Harris explains.

WHO emphasizes that China’s infection rates remain within the normal range for the season, with hospital admissions lower than at the same time last year.

“There have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered,” Dr. Harris confirms.

Dr. Harris addresses misunderstandings about hMPV, noting that the virus, identified in 2001, has long been present in humans and usually causes mild cold-like symptoms.

“It is not a new virus, nor is it one that typically causes deaths, except in the most vulnerable populations like newborns and the elderly,” she adds, describing its mortality rate as very low.

Dr. Harris encourages people to follow simple preventive measures to reduce infection risks.

“Handwashing, wearing masks, improving ventilation, and avoiding crowded spaces are effective ways to protect against respiratory illnesses,” she advises.

Globally, hMPV is a known contributor to respiratory illnesses during colder months. The United States reports significant hospitalizations among young children linked to hMPV, while the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) highlights its role in pediatric cases across Europe.

The WHO continues monitoring the situation and stresses the importance of maintaining public health measures during the winter respiratory virus season.