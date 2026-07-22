MainPower restores electricity after three-day outage in Enugu

Key points

MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited has restored electricity to affected parts of Enugu metropolis after a three-day outage.

The disruption was caused by a fault involving an indoor 11kV breaker at the Gariki Injection Substation.

Customers served by the Army and Gariki 11kV feeders were affected.

The company said normal electricity supply has resumed following repairs.

Main story

MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has restored electricity supply to parts of Enugu metropolis after a three-day outage caused by a technical fault at the Gariki Injection Substation.

MEDL, a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), is responsible for electricity distribution in Enugu State.

The company’s Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, electricity supply to the Gariki Injection Substation was restored on Monday, July 20, at about 8:30 p.m. after engineers successfully resolved a major fault involving the station’s indoor 11kV breaker.

“The fault, which occurred on Friday, July 17, affected electricity supply to customers served by the Army and Gariki 11kV feeders.

“Consequently, normal electricity supply has now been restored to all affected areas,” he said.

Ezeh expressed appreciation to residents and customers for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the outage.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable and improved electricity services to customers across the state.

The issues

Faults at injection substations can interrupt power supply to multiple feeders, affecting residential, commercial and public facilities until repairs are completed.

What’s being said

“Normal electricity supply has now been restored to all affected areas.” — Emeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited

What’s next

MainPower says it will continue working to improve the reliability of electricity supply while maintaining its distribution infrastructure to minimise future outages.

Bottom line

The restoration ends a three-day blackout in parts of Enugu metropolis, with MainPower attributing the disruption to a technical fault that has now been resolved.