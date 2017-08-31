Main Supremacy Concert 2017 Featuring Tiwa Savage, Dbanj, Shina Peters, Olamide and Other Great Entertainers In Partnership With Dressmeoutlet.com

Nigeria’s Independence Day is a time to celebrate and merry-make. The successes and achievements of every creative citizen in our great country calls for us to celebrate the rise of Made In Nigeria. On October 1st, 2017, The Made In Nigeria Promotions Company, in collaboration with Africa’s Largest Online Retailer of Fashion and Beauty, Dressmeoutlet.com, presents The Made In Nigeria Supremacy Concert featuring great acts such as Olamide, Shina Peters, Tiwa Savage, D’banj, Tekno and 9ice.

There’s a ton of excitement brewing around the line-up of some of Africa’s greatest performers. The MAIN Supremacy Concert will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotel Lagos with an expected turnout of thousands of concert-goers. The supremacy Concert is a Nigerian-based international concert geared to deliver tons of magic to music lovers. The concert will promote Nigerian music as well as showcase what truly makes the entertainment industry in Nigeria unique.

Don’t miss it – Sunday, October 1st, 2017 at Eko Hotel Lagos. Red Carpet starts at 7pm prompt. For tickets, please visit www.dressmeoutlet.com/supremacy. Regular, VIP, Silver, Gold and Platinum tickets and tables available for purchase online with rapid delivery of tickets to your doorstep. Last year’s event was massive featuring exhibitions and speaker sessions during the day. It was tagged the Made In Nigeria Festival with highly sought-after speakers such as Prof. Yemi Osibanjo Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs. Olatorera Oniru of Dressmeoutlet.com and Mr. Bode Agoro of Lands Registry Lagos.