Lukaku Contends with Ronaldo, scores 4 Goals in 2 Matches

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku is now tied with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with four goals in the Russia FIFA World Cup tournament, leading all World Cup scorers.

Lukaku’s first score of the game came in the 16th minute, putting Belgium up 2-0. The Belgians held a 3-1 edge at halftime, before claiming a 5-2 victory in the Group G clash at Spartak Stadium.

Lukaku’s second score was an absolute masterpiece.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne fed the ball into midfielder Thomas Meunier at the top of the box to begin the sequence. Meunier dribbled around the the outside of the boundary, before slipping in a pass between two defenders.

Lukaku bolted into the box and used his first touch to chip the ball over Farouk Ben Mustapha with his right boot in first half stoppage time.

The goal gave Lukaku 40 career international scores. He also has back-to-back games with at least two goals.

Lukaku also scored twice in Belgium’s 3-0 win against Panama on Monday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Belgium plays its final Group G match against England at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad.