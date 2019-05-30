Luciano Spalletti Exits Inter Milan

Coach Luciano Spalletti has left Inter Milan, the Italian Serie A club announced on Thursday.

“Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team,” Inter said in a statement.

“The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.”

Spalletti sealed Inter’s Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season Sunday.

Former Italy and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is reported to have already agreed a three-year deal to replace the 60-year-old Spalletti, who moved to the San Siro mid-2017.

