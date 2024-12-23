Liverpool Demolish Tottenham In Nine-Goal Spectacle

Liverpool surged four points clear at the Premier League summit with a commanding 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, inspired by a stellar performance from Mohamed Salah.

Salah delivered a masterclass, scoring twice and providing two assists, as Arne Slot’s men ran riot in north London. The Egyptian’s brilliance showcased why Liverpool are considered strong title contenders heading into the festive period, especially after second-placed Chelsea stumbled to a 0-0 draw at Everton earlier in the day.

Tottenham were powerless against Liverpool’s relentless pressing, fluid passing, and clinical finishing, with Salah orchestrating the visitors’ attack to devastating effect.

Salah’s Stellar Season

Salah’s two goals propelled him to 15 league goals and 11 assists for the season, making him the only Premier League player to achieve double figures in both categories this term. The 32-year-old also climbed to fourth on Liverpool’s all-time scoring list with 229 goals, surpassing Billy Liddell. Only Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), and Gordon Hodgson (241) remain ahead of him.

With his contract set to expire at season’s end, Salah’s future at Anfield is uncertain. Eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs from January, he has hinted that this might be his final season with Liverpool. Regardless, Salah’s contributions this term have been pivotal, with 18 goals across all competitions.

Slot’s Impact at Liverpool

Under new manager Arne Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Liverpool have been a force to reckon with. Slot’s tactical acumen has revitalized the Reds, who have won 21 of their 25 matches in all competitions this season. They now sit firmly in control of the title race, with a game in hand over Chelsea.

This latest display of attacking prowess saw Liverpool dismantle Tottenham’s high defensive line with ease. Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai added to Salah’s brace, while Diaz struck again late to complete the rout.

Tottenham’s Defensive Woes

For Tottenham, this marked the first time in a decade they had conceded five or more goals at home in a Premier League match. The defeat—their eighth in the league this season—leaves them languishing in 11th place and increases the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint cross found Diaz, who headed past Fraser Forster. Despite Tottenham fans protesting against chairman Daniel Levy with black balloons, the atmosphere turned even gloomier in the 36th minute as Szoboszlai’s deflected header set up Mac Allister for a close-range finish.

James Maddison briefly revived Spurs’ hopes with a stunning 18-yard strike after capitalizing on a Mac Allister mistake. However, Liverpool restored their two-goal cushion moments before halftime when Szoboszlai finished off a slick move, assisted by Salah.

Salah’s Second-Half Dominance

Salah continued to torment Tottenham after the break, tapping in from close range in the 54th minute following a Cody Gakpo pass. Seven minutes later, he converted Szoboszlai’s assist for his second goal of the night.

Although Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke added late goals to narrow the deficit, Liverpool’s superiority was never in doubt. Salah capped his extraordinary performance with a precise pass to Diaz, who scored his second in the 85th minute, sealing a comprehensive victory for the visitors.

Liverpool’s emphatic win underlines their title credentials as they continue to dominate under Slot, with Salah’s brilliance shining brighter than ever.