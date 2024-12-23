NNPC Limited Joins OGMP 2.0 To Enhance Methane Emission Reduction

NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s leading energy company, announces its membership in the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, emphasizing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The company confirms its strategic goal to achieve net zero methane intensity by 2030, demonstrating its dedication to reducing environmental impact and supporting global climate initiatives.

About OGMP 2.0

OGMP 2.0, an initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), provides a globally recognized framework to help oil and gas companies reduce methane emissions. The program emphasizes precise measurement and transparent reporting, enabling companies to adopt best practices and implement effective emission reduction strategies.

“NNPC recognizes its responsibility in reducing methane emissions and advancing environmental accountability,” the company states. “OGMP 2.0 offers a robust reporting framework, enhancing transparency, accountability, and the adoption of efficient methane reduction measures.”

Strengthening Environmental Initiatives

NNPC Limited intensifies its sustainability efforts by leveraging advanced technology. In December 2023, the company signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies to deploy cutting-edge methane detection technology across its upstream operations.

The agreement focuses on the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Application (AUSEA), a state-of-the-art tool designed to monitor and mitigate methane emissions.

This collaboration follows NNPC’s active participation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

AUSEA technology allows for accurate methane measurement at operational sites, enabling the company to design and implement effective mitigation strategies in line with global standards.

Speaking about the initiative, NNPC Limited’s Executive Vice President for Upstream Operations, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, emphasizes its importance. “The pilot phase of AUSEA deployment begins with NNPC-owned operations. This agreement is a major step toward effectively implementing methane abatement measures,” Eyesan says.

Leadership in Climate Responsibility

NNPC’s adoption of advanced methane detection technology highlights its leadership in environmental responsibility and operational excellence. By tackling methane emissions—a powerful greenhouse gas—the company aligns its activities with global climate goals and Nigeria’s energy transition strategies.

This initiative reinforces NNPC Limited’s position as a leader in responsible hydrocarbon production while advancing the country’s environmental and sustainability objectives.