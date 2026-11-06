Leadway Assurance returns as official insurer for 2026 Lagos trade fair

KEY POINTS

Leadway Assurance has been named official insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair for the second consecutive year.

The 10-day event will run from November 6 to November 15 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The insurer says it will provide insurance solutions and advisory services to exhibitors and visitors.

The company is also promoting initiatives to improve visibility and business opportunities for SMEs.

MAIN STORY

Leadway Assurance has been named the official insurer of the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair for the second consecutive year, as the company seeks to expand its engagement with businesses and promote insurance protection among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The company disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the partnership would allow it to provide insurance solutions and advisory services to exhibitors and visitors at the 10-day event.

Organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the fair will hold from November 6 to November 15 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

Kikelomo Fischer, Executive Director, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, said the renewed partnership reflected the company’s commitment to supporting businesses, particularly small and growing enterprises.

She said the fair brings together entrepreneurs, buyers and investors, giving the insurer an opportunity to engage business owners, understand their challenges and explain how insurance can protect their operations.

Fischer said appropriate insurance cover could help businesses safeguard their goods, employees and investments against unforeseen risks.

She added that feedback from interactions at the fair would help the company develop insurance products suited to the needs of different businesses.

THE ISSUES

For many small businesses, an unexpected loss involving stock, equipment or other business assets can disrupt operations and affect their ability to remain financially stable.

Insurance provides a way to manage some of these risks by transferring specified financial losses to an insurer in exchange for premiums, subject to the terms of the policy.

Leadway’s participation at the trade fair therefore provides an opportunity to reach business owners who may need protection but have not fully considered the risks facing their operations.

However, the company has not disclosed the specific insurance products, coverage limits or pricing arrangements it will make available to exhibitors and visitors during the fair.

Its engagement with SMEs also extends beyond insurance. Fischer said the company operates the Leadway Media Dash, an initiative that provides free media visibility and promotional support to small businesses.

She said the initiative led to the Leadway Lifestyle Fair, which brought together 100 SMEs and more than 10,000 visitors, giving participating businesses opportunities to increase sales and connect with potential customers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Returning as Official Insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair for a second year clearly shows how invested we are in the growth of SMEs.” – Kikelomo Fischer, Executive Director, Retail and Partnerships, Leadway Assurance.

“The fair brings thousands of entrepreneurs, buyers and investors together, and we are proud to protect that ambition while helping businesses understand how the right cover safeguards their goods, their people and their future.” – Kikelomo Fischer, Executive Director, Retail and Partnerships, Leadway Assurance.

WHAT’S NEXT

Leadway Assurance is expected to use its presence at the November trade fair to engage exhibitors and visitors, provide insurance guidance and gather feedback on the risks and challenges facing businesses.

The company says it will continue supporting SMEs through insurance services and initiatives designed to improve their visibility and access to potential customers.

BOTTOM LINE

Leadway Assurance’s return as official insurer gives the company another opportunity to reach Nigerian businesses with insurance solutions. For SMEs attending the fair, the value will depend on whether the engagement translates into affordable and relevant protection for their operations.