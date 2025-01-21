Oyebanji Condemns Looting, Pledges Support For Victims Of Igede Ekiti Fire Incident

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has vowed to bring to justice those involved in looting during a devastating midnight fire that destroyed traders’ properties worth millions of naira in Igede Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Governor Oyebanji, represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Monisade Afuye, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the affected area on Tuesday. The fire, which broke out around 1:30 am, razed two buildings housing six shops and several residential apartments before being contained by the Ekiti State Fire Service.

While sympathising with the victims, Oyebanji described the looting as a display of “wickedness” and promised to launch an investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

“I am deeply saddened by the losses incurred and outraged that some individuals chose to loot instead of assisting in the rescue efforts. This act is unacceptable and will not go unpunished,” the governor said.

The victims were assured of government support, as the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (ESEMA) is set to begin an assessment of the losses incurred. Relief materials and other interventions have been promised to ease their suffering.

Governor Oyebanji urged residents and shop owners to prioritise safety measures, noting that preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical spark due to high voltage. He called on traders to switch off electrical appliances at night to prevent similar incidents.

The governor also paid a visit to the Onigede of Igede Ekiti, Oba James Aladesuru, to express solidarity with the community. The monarch lauded Oyebanji’s swift response and appealed for timely interventions to help the victims rebuild their livelihoods.

Speaking on behalf of the affected traders, Mr Chinedu Nbamu, one of the victims, commended the governor for his empathy and called for a thorough investigation into the looting to deter such acts in the future.

The incident has left many residents in Igede Ekiti grief-stricken, with calls for government support to rebuild their businesses and restore normalcy to the community.