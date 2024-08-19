LASU Post-UTME And Admission Screening: A Comprehensive Guide

Lagos State University (LASU) has officially opened applications for the 2024/2025 Post-UTME and Direct Entry admission screening. Prospective students eager to secure a spot in one of Nigeria’s premier institutions must meet specific requirements and follow a detailed application process.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for LASU’s admission screening, applicants must:

Achieve a minimum UTME score of 195.

Have chosen LASU as their first choice in the UTME.

Possess at least five O’level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained within two sittings.

Application Process

Registration: The application portal opens on August 12, 2024. Candidates should visit the official LASU admission portal to create a profile and complete the application form. Payment: A non-refundable screening fee is required. Payments can be made online using a debit card. Document Upload: Scanned copies of O’level results, passport photographs, and other necessary documents must be uploaded. Submission: Review the application carefully before submitting. A confirmation slip will be generated. Deadline: The application closes on September 6, 2024.

Screening and Admission

The screening process evaluates candidates based on their UTME scores and O’level grades. Successful applicants will be offered admission into LASU.

Important: Regularly check the LASU portal for updates on the screening schedule and further instructions.

Securing a place at LASU requires careful planning and adherence to the outlined process. Prospective students are encouraged to start their applications early and familiarize themselves with the eligibility criteria.