Complete List: LASU 2024 Courses & Admissions Requirement

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced its 2024 post UTME screening details, and it has also made its updated course requirements for the 2024 academic session available. These requirements are key for students aiming to secure a place in LASU admissions 2024.

Understanding the specific O’Level subjects and JAMB combinations needed for each course is essential for a successful application. Prospective students must ensure they meet these criteria to enhance their chances in LASU admissions 2024.

Accounting

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

Accounting Education

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

Aerospace Engineering

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Further Mathematics, and any Science subject.

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Further Mathematics, and any Science subject. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science.

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics.

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science.

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics.

Animal Science

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science.

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Economics, Science. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any of Mathematics, Physics.

Arabic

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, and any Arts, Social Science, Science, or Trade subject.

English Language, and any Arts, Social Science, Science, or Trade subject. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Arabic, and any Arts or Social Science subject.

Arabic Education

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Arabic, and any Arts or Social Science subject.

English Language, Arabic, and any Arts or Social Science subject. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Arabic, and any Arts or Social Science subject.

Architecture

O-Level subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, and any of Physics, Chemistry, Technical Drawing, Geography, Fine Arts, Biology.

English Language, Mathematics, and any of Physics, Chemistry, Technical Drawing, Geography, Fine Arts, Biology. JAMB subject requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Arts, Economics.

Banking and Finance

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Office Practice, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Geography.

Biochemistry

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Biology Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science, or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English language, biology, and any subject from chemistry, mathematics, or physics.

Botany

O-Level subject requirements:

English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and any subject from physics or science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English language, biology, chemistry, and any subject in science.

Building

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry, and any subject from Technical Drawing, Economics, Geography, Wood Work.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Economics, Geography, Chemistry.

Business Administration

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Geography, Accounting, Commerce, Government, Economics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Geography, Government.

Business Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Accounting, Business Method, Arts or Social Science, Book Keeping.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Literature, Geography, Arts.

Chemical Engineering

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Chemistry

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Biology, Mathematics.

Chemistry Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Biology, Mathematics.

Christian Religious Studies

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts or Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts.

Christian Religious Studies Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts or Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts.

Civil Engineering

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Common/Civil Law

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts or Social Science.

Computer Engineering

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Computer Science

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Further Mathematics, Biology, Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Geography.

Dentistry

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Economics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Geography, Commerce, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, Mathematics, and any subject from Government, Geography, Accounting.

Economics Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Government, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, Mathematics, and any subject from Government, Geography, Commerce.

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

English Language

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Government, Arts.

English Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Government, Arts.

Estate Management

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Geography, Technical Drawing, Arts.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Geography.

Fisheries and Aquatic Biology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology or Agricultural Science, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any subject from Mathematics, Physics.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology or Agricultural Science, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any subject from Mathematics, Physics.

French

O-Level subject requirements:

English, French, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English, French, and any subject from Arts or Social sciences.

French Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English, French, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English, French, and any subject from Arts or Social sciences.

Geography

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Geography, and any subject from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Arts, or Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Geography, and any subject from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, or the arts.

Geography Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Geography, and any subject from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Arts, or Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Geography, and any subject from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, or the arts.

Geology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Geography, and any subject from Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics.

Guidance and counseling

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

Health Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, and any subject from Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics.

History

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, History, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, History, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

History Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, History, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science, or Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, History, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

Human Kinetics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science, Physical Education.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, and any subject from Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics.

Industrial Chemistry

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Biology, Agricultural Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics, and any subject from Physics, Biology.

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Commerce, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, and any subject from Government, Mathematics, Commerce.

Insurance

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Accounting, Government.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Commerce, Accounting.

Law

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Government, History, Arts.

Library and Information Science

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

Linguistics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

Marketing

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Government, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, Mathematics, and any subject from Commerce, Government, Accounting.

Mass Communication

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Government, Arts.

Mathematics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Geography.

Mathematics Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Geography.

Mechanical Engineering

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any subject from Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry.

Medicine and Surgery

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Microbiology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Music

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Music, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science, Trade.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Music, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

Nursing Science

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Pharmacology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Pharmacy

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Philosophy

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from the arts to social science.

Physics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology.

Physics Education

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Biology.

Physiology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Mathematics.

Political Science

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Government, and any subject from Economics, History, or the arts.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Government, and any subject from Economics, History, or the arts.

Portuguese and Brazilian Studies

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from the arts to social science.

Psychology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science, Science.

Public Administration

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Government, Commerce, Accounting.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, Mathematics, and any subject from Government, Commerce, Accounting.

Quantity Surveying

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Geography.

Religious Studies

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies or Islamic Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Christian Religious Studies or Islamic Religious Studies, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

Sociology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

Statistics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Physics, Chemistry, Economics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Economics.

Surveying and Geoinformatics

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Technical Drawing, Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any subject from Chemistry, Geography.

Theatre Arts

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Arts, Social Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Literature in English, and any subject from Government, History, Arts.

Transport Management

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any subject from Commerce, Government, Geography.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Economics, Mathematics, and any subject from Government, Commerce, Geography.

Urban and Regional Planning

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Physics, Chemistry, Economics.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, and any subject from Physics, Geography, Economics.

Veterinary Medicine

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

Zoology

O-Level subject requirements:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

JAMB subject requirements:

English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and any subject from Physics, Agricultural Science.

Important things to note about LASU admissions 2024 and post UTME screening

LASU admissions 2024 application deadlines: Ensure you are aware of the important deadlines for LASU admissions 2024 to avoid missing important dates for application submission and document uploads. Post-UTME screening requirements: Familiarize yourself with the specific requirements for the LASU admissions 2024 post-UTME screening, including necessary documents and eligibility criteria. O’Level and JAMB subject combinations: Confirm that your O’Level results, JAMB score and subject combinations meet the criteria outlined for LASU admissions 2024 to ensure your eligibility.

Final thoughts on list of all LASU 2024 courses & admissions requirement

Meeting the correct O’Level subjects and JAMB combinations is a fundamental step in the LASU admissions process in 2024. Students may face LASU admissions denial or course switching just because they have the wrong subject combination on their 2024 JAMB or O’level classes. Therefore, prospective students must align their academic qualifications with these requirements to improve their chances of gaining admission.