OAU Direct Entry Screening Begins: What You Need To Know

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced that the Direct Entry (DE) screening process for the 2024/2025 academic year will start on Monday, August 19, 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Registration

Screening Process

  • No additional exams are required.
  • The screening will focus on verifying your credentials.
  • Make sure all required documents are uploaded correctly during registration.

Required Documents

  • Direct Entry form (filled out during JAMB registration)
  • O’Level results (WAEC/NECO/GCE) with at least five relevant credits
  • A-Level results (if applicable) or equivalent (e.g., IJMB, JUPEB)
  • Diploma certificate and transcripts (if applicable)
  • Birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age
  • Recent passport-sized photographs

Important Tips

  • Register as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.
  • Double-check all your uploaded documents for accuracy.

The OAU DE screening is a crucial step in the admission process. By staying organized and following the instructions carefully, you can increase your chances of securing a spot at Obafemi Awolowo University.

