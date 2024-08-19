OAU Direct Entry Screening Begins: What You Need To Know

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced that the Direct Entry (DE) screening process for the 2024/2025 academic year will start on Monday, August 19, 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Registration

Direct Entry candidates can start registering for the screening exercise on August 19, 2024.

Registering early is highly recommended.

Screening Process

No additional exams are required.

The screening will focus on verifying your credentials.

Make sure all required documents are uploaded correctly during registration.

Required Documents

Direct Entry form (filled out during JAMB registration)

O’Level results (WAEC/NECO/GCE) with at least five relevant credits

A-Level results (if applicable) or equivalent (e.g., IJMB, JUPEB)

Diploma certificate and transcripts (if applicable)

Birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age

Recent passport-sized photographs

Important Tips

Register as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.

Double-check all your uploaded documents for accuracy.

The OAU DE screening is a crucial step in the admission process. By staying organized and following the instructions carefully, you can increase your chances of securing a spot at Obafemi Awolowo University.