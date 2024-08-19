OAU Direct Entry Screening Begins: What You Need To Know

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced that the Direct Entry (DE) screening process for the 2024/2025 academic year will start on Monday, August 19, 2024. Here’s what you need to know:
Registration
- Direct Entry candidates can start registering for the screening exercise on August 19, 2024.
- Registering early is highly recommended.
Screening Process
- No additional exams are required.
- The screening will focus on verifying your credentials.
- Make sure all required documents are uploaded correctly during registration.
Required Documents
- Direct Entry form (filled out during JAMB registration)
- O’Level results (WAEC/NECO/GCE) with at least five relevant credits
- A-Level results (if applicable) or equivalent (e.g., IJMB, JUPEB)
- Diploma certificate and transcripts (if applicable)
- Birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age
- Recent passport-sized photographs
Important Tips
- Register as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.
- Double-check all your uploaded documents for accuracy.
The OAU DE screening is a crucial step in the admission process. By staying organized and following the instructions carefully, you can increase your chances of securing a spot at Obafemi Awolowo University.