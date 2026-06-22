Lassa fever death toll hits 214 as fatality rate rises to 25% – NCDC

Key points

Lassa fever has killed 214 people in Nigeria in 2026, with the case fatality rate rising to 25.0 per cent, according to NCDC.

The outbreak has spread across 23 states and 109 local government areas, with five states accounting for 84 per cent of confirmed cases.

Young adults aged 21–30 remain the most affected demographic, even as health authorities intensify response efforts.

Main story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that Lassa fever has claimed 214 lives across the country in 2026, with the case fatality rate rising sharply to 25.0 per cent.

The figure represents a significant increase from 18.9 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025, according to the agency’s Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 23 (June 1–7).

The report indicated that both suspected and confirmed infections have also increased compared to the previous year, reflecting sustained transmission across multiple regions.

New confirmed cases remained stable in Week 23, matching figures recorded in Week 22. Infections were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, and Ebonyi states, while no new healthcare worker infections were recorded during the reporting week.

Since the beginning of 2026, the outbreak has spread across 23 states and 109 local government areas nationwide.

The issues

Despite ongoing containment efforts, the outbreak continues to show wide geographic spread and high mortality levels.

Five states account for the majority of confirmed cases, with Ondo State recording 28 per cent, Bauchi 25 per cent, Taraba 15 per cent, Edo 10 per cent, and Benue six per cent. The remaining 16 per cent are distributed across 18 other states.

Health authorities also noted that young adults aged 21–30 years remain the most affected group, with cases ranging in age from one to 93 years and a median age of 30.

The persistently high case fatality rate has raised concerns about late presentation, limited access to care, and challenges in early detection and treatment.

What’s being said

The NCDC noted that the National Lassa fever multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) remains activated to coordinate response efforts across federal, state, and local government levels.

The agency stated that surveillance and case management activities are ongoing in all affected states to contain further spread and reduce mortality.

It also emphasised that while no new infections among healthcare workers were recorded in Week 23, the rising fatality rate and expanding geographic spread indicate continued transmission pressure.

What’s next

Health authorities are expected to intensify surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and rapid response interventions in high-burden states.

The NCDC and partner agencies are also likely to scale up case management capacity and strengthen infection prevention measures, particularly in healthcare facilities and high-risk communities.

Focus will remain on early detection and prompt treatment to reduce fatalities as the outbreak persists across multiple states.

Bottom line

Lassa fever continues to pose a serious public health challenge in Nigeria, with rising deaths and a widening spread across the country. While response efforts are ongoing, health authorities warn that improved early detection, stronger healthcare response systems, and sustained public awareness remain critical to reducing fatalities and containing the outbreak.