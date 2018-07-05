LASG, GE Sign MoU on Power, Healthcare, Skills Development Programs

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Lagos State government and General Electric on the provision of critical infrastructure in the state in the areas of power, healthcare and skills development.

Under the agreement, both parties will pool resources together to provide some projects that will benefit residents of the metropolis.

According to a statement issued by GE, the deal was sealed during the France-Nigeria Business Forum held in Lagos, one of several events hosted during the visit of President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, to Nigeria on Tuesday.

The agreement signing between GE and LASG was witnessed by the French Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Delphine Geny-Stephann.

It aims to record areas of mutual interest and participation between both parties, streamline the relationship and set out the terms and conditions of collaboration. Focus areas for this collaboration cut across several sectors including power, healthcare, technology, education and financing.

In power, the collaboration is focused on working with the state government to provide the generation capacity (MW) needed by Lagos State to power industries and households, ensuring the power generated gets to the consumers where it is needed. Using gas turbine and grid solution technologies produced in GE Power’s manufacturing sites in France, GE said it was well positioned to deliver world class power solutions to Lagos state.

Under the healthcare sector, GE will focus on working with the state government to upgrade primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare centres across the state whilst developing an efficient financing solution that will help primary healthcare SMEs get much needed access to funding.

There will also be a strong focus on capacity development through several clinical, biomedical and leadership training programs for health workers in Lagos state.

GE also seeks to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment on its Yaba technology hub project by setting up the Lagos Garage advanced manufacturing training program at the hub once completed.

Both parties are also exploring areas of possible collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to offer access to financing opportunities to top graduates of the training program.

Speaking on the collaboration between GE and Lagos State government, President and CEO of GE Nigeria, Mr Lazarus Angbazo, said, “We are grateful to today be signing an important MOU with the state government across key sectors in alignment with the progressive agenda of the state. We look forward to executing on these projects and know that we can count on the true partnership and support of the Government as usual.”

GE has been in operation in Nigeria for decades, originally as an equipment manufacturer. Over the course of many years, through organic growth and acquisitions, the company has grown substantially and now represents the largest GE platform on the African continent.

The company has about 900 employees in Nigeria, and virtually have the entire portfolio of companies of GE represented here. We have a very significant footprint in terms of manufacturing and service facilities.

GE has been operating in Nigeria for over 40 years, with more than 900 employees, 90% of whom are Nigerians. The company has businesses spanning across key sectors including oil and gas, power, healthcare and rail transportation.