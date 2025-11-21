LASG Engages Retirees On Healthcare, Pension Improvements

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday met with retirees of its public service to address concerns about healthcare access, pension administration, and overall post-service welfare. The interactive session, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, was led by the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sunkanmi Oyegbola.

Oyegbola said the meeting was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to receive direct feedback from retirees and improve support systems built around their needs. She noted that Lagos considers its senior citizens “invaluable contributors” to the state’s progress and remains committed to timely pension payments and better communication channels.

“This engagement is one of the ways the Lagos State Government listens and responds to issues affecting our esteemed retirees,” she said.

Retirees at the forum described the initiative as a welcome opportunity to interact directly with government officials. They raised questions bordering on pension processing timelines, access to healthcare services, and opportunities for continued participation in community programmes.

The Head of Service assured them that the government would continue to strengthen systems that safeguard retiree welfare. She added that such sessions would become a regular feature to ensure sustained inclusion of senior citizens in the state’s developmental plans.

The event is part of Lagos State’s broader effort to enhance pension administration and improve the retiree experience across its public service.