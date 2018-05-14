FG To Boost Power Supply in NorthEast – TCN

The Federal Government says it is committed to improving power supply in the NorthEast, so as to boost economic activities in the region.

Usman Gur, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), stated this at the inauguration of 132/33 kV substation with 1×40 MVA transformer in Mayo-Belwa town, Adamawa State. He said the NorthEast had been experiencing low voltage in electricity supply, a situation he said the ongoing rehabilitation and extension projects of TCN would address.

“We are going to put 330 KVA transmissions in Jalingo, and this Mayo-Belwa substation will also be upgraded to 330KVA substation. “The funding for that is already secured and the process for the project has gone a long way.

“The thing is that, we need to strengthen the economic activities of this side, as part of the efforts of the government to ensure that the Northeast is secured and poverty reduced. “And the best way for you to address poverty is to provide electricity,” Mr. Gur said.

Also, Engr. Baba Umar, the Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), lauded TCN for the decision to boost electricity in the Northeast. He said it would go a long way in helping YEDC provide quality service to its customers, particularly in Mayo-Belwa, Ganye and Numan.

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, represented by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Power, Louis Edozien, said the project would ensure steady power supply in the area.

“As part of the Programme, another milestone has been achieved here in Mayo-Belwa with construction of new 132/33KVA substation with 1×40 MVA transmission,” he said.

Alhaji Bako Mohammed, the chairman of Mayo-Belwa Local Government, lauded the project and assured that the people of the area would protect the station and pay their bills to sustain quality power supply.