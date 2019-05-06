Lagos State Taskforce Impounds 30 Tonnes of Poisonous Ponmo Worth N10 Million

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit and officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday said it had seized 30 Tonnes of animal hides and skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’ presumed to be poisonous and unhealthy for human consumption at a ware house located at College Road in Igando area of Lagos State.

According to the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, the special operation which led to the arrest of operators of the factory was based on a tip off by concerned members of the public who became suspicious of activities in the ware house where offensive stench ooze out during the preservation of the consignment.

It is recalled that the Nation newspapers first broke out the story in its Saturday edition of April 27 2019 that a syndicate who are dealing in poisonous ponmo are on the prowl in Igando area of Lagos State. The story led to a tip off that eventually led to the arrest of the culprits

Suarau explained that the activity of the illegal ‘Ponmo’ processing factory poses health and environmental hazard to the public and to the processors themselves.

He stated that bonfire made with Jamaica rubber, which was also confiscated, in the processing of the ‘Ponmo’ emits a thick toxin smoke which spread within the complex and adjoining neighbourhood adding that the smoke and the unhygienic way of processing the cow skin is harmful to human health.

He added that six persons connected with the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ were arrested in the raid stressing that they are now in police custody helping with on-going investigation and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Suarau while stating that investigation into the source of the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ has since commenced noted that the Ministry of Agriculture has set up a monitoring and investigation committee headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya to get the source of the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ and dislodge factories and illegal abattoirs where the they are being processed.

“This committee would work with relevant government agencies to fish out any other illegal ‘Ponmo’ processing factory and illegal abattoir whose activities poses great danger to the public”, he said.

The Commissioner appealed to relevant federal government agencies in charge of border patrol to step up activities to prevent entry of the poisonous foods and foods product into the country.

“We will not relent on our oars to ensure that only hygienic meat and meat products are available in our abattoirs and market for human consumption. I therefore used this medium to warn operators of illegal abattoirs and ‘Ponmo’ processing outlets to desist from their criminal activities or risk facing the full weight of the law”, he warned.

The Commissioner also called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected activities and sales of unwholesome foods and food products to the nearest local government office or the Ministry of Agriculture.

He also advised the public against purchase and consumption of foods which sources are doubtful or perceived to be harmful to human health and wellbeing.