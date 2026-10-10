Lagos State targets 3,000mw electricity supply by march 2027

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| October 11, 2026

Key Points

Lagos State targets electricity supply exceeding 3,000MW by March 2027, up from the current level of below 1,000MW

The government plans to mobilise an additional 2,000MW through national grid resources, independent power projects, energy hubs and embedded generation

About 42,000 streetlights have been solarised, while solar projects have been implemented in 175 public schools

Main Story

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the government plans to increase electricity supply to more than 3,000 megawatts (MW) by March 2027, from below 1,000MW currently, as part of efforts to eliminate blackouts and establish a 24-hour power economy.

Sanwo-Olu announced the target through his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the Fourth Lagos Business School (LBS) Africa Energy Conference 2026 in Lekki on Saturday.

The governor said Lagos intended to mobilise an additional 2,000MW through national grid resources, independent power projects, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

“Lagos needs more power,” Sanwo-Olu said in his address.

He outlined a seven-point action plan focused on making the Lagos Electricity Market fully functional, increasing generation, strengthening distribution capacity, reinforcing transmission infrastructure, improving metering, securing gas supply and deploying digital systems to improve market monitoring and transparency.

The government also plans to strengthen substations and distribution feeders, expand metering coverage and establish clearer contractual obligations among electricity market participants to improve service delivery and attract private investment.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had made progress in renewable energy deployment, with approximately 42,000 of the 50,000 streetlights earmarked for solarisation completed. Solar projects have also been implemented in 175 public schools, with work ongoing in another 100.

The governor called on investors, financial institutions, energy operators and development partners to support the programme, stressing that reliable electricity was essential for industrial growth, job creation and business competitiveness.

At the conference, Ronald Adams, Vice President of Deepwater Assets and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd., urged the sustained implementation of Nigeria’s energy reforms to attract investment and improve energy access.

Adams cited Nigeria’s estimated 37 billion barrels of oil and condensate reserves and more than 250 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves as opportunities for economic development, while emphasising the importance of competitive fiscal policies, regulatory certainty and reliable gas supply.

What’s Being Said

“The focus is now on disciplined implementation and measurable results that will support development of a sustainable electricity market and strengthen economic growth of Lagos,” Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, said through his address delivered by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Adams said Nigeria’s energy resources could support industrialisation and energy security if reforms translated into investment, reliable power and productive industries. He also stressed that natural gas must play a central role in electricity generation and manufacturing.

The conference organisers, represented by LBS Energy Club President Sebilat Quadri, said the event was intended to bring policymakers, financiers, investors, energy operators and academics together to discuss how Nigeria could translate its energy potential into bankable projects and measurable economic impact.

The source report did not include an independent assessment of the feasibility or cost of Lagos State’s 3,000MW target.

What’s Next

March 2027: Lagos State’s stated deadline for raising electricity supply to more than 3,000MW.

Lagos State’s stated deadline for raising electricity supply to more than 3,000MW. Electricity market implementation: The government plans to strengthen generation, transmission, distribution, metering and gas-to-power arrangements to support the target.

The government plans to strengthen generation, transmission, distribution, metering and gas-to-power arrangements to support the target. Renewable energy expansion: Work is continuing on solarisation projects in 100 additional public schools, alongside the state’s streetlight solarisation programme.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Lagos State’s 3,000MW ambition signals a push to address electricity constraints as a barrier to investment, industrial productivity and business growth. The target’s credibility will ultimately depend on whether the government can mobilise the additional supply, strengthen electricity infrastructure and coordinate market participants within its March 2027 deadline.