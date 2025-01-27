Lagos State Moves To Remove Illegal Structures Blocking Drainage On Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government announces the commencement of the removal of illegal stalls and shanties obstructing drainage channels and setbacks in Lagos Island on Tuesday. Targeted areas include Savage, Elegbata, and Bombata drainage channels, along with spaces beneath the Apongbon Bridge.

This action follows the expiration of a 48-hour quit notice issued to traders and stall owners last week. According to Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, these structures significantly block major drainage collectors like Bombata/Olusi and Alagbafo, leading to frequent flooding in the area.

During an inspection of the affected areas, Wahab explains that enforcement will focus on structures directly obstructing public infrastructure while unaffected areas remain untouched. Cleared spaces will be handed over to LASPARK for beautification to prevent re-encroachment.

He also criticizes contractors and traders for dumping construction materials and waste into drainage channels, exacerbating flooding and damaging infrastructure. Construction sites in locations such as Oke-Arin, Abibu-Oki, and Ebute-Ero Market face temporary closure until compliance is ensured.

The government encourages residents to report environmental violations and promises strict enforcement against defaulters. Officials who joined the inspection include the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, and the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite.

This operation aims to restore proper drainage flow, reduce flooding, and promote a sustainable environment for Lagos Island residents.