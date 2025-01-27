NASA Invites High School Students To Explore Earth And Space Science Through Internship

NASA, in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research, opens applications for the 2025 STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer Internship. This program allows high school students to gain hands-on experience in Earth and space science by working directly with NASA experts and contributing to real research projects.

Key Program Features

Students focus on critical topics such as climate science, natural hazards, Earth systems, and space geodesy. They analyze satellite data, engage in research, and gain skills in Python programming. The program culminates in the Virtual SEES Science Symposium, where participants present their findings to an audience of experts.

Program Schedule

May 1 to July 1, 2025: Online learning modules introduce core concepts.

Online learning modules introduce core concepts. July 6 to July 19, 2025: In-person research sessions take place at the University of Texas at Austin, with accommodations and meals provided. Limited travel scholarships are available.

In-person research sessions take place at the University of Texas at Austin, with accommodations and meals provided. Limited travel scholarships are available. July 21 to July 22, 2025: Virtual symposium showcases student research.

Eligibility and Application Process

High school students with strong academic records and an interest in STEM can apply by submitting transcripts, essays, a video introduction, and a recommendation form.

Application Deadline: February 22, 2025.

February 22, 2025. Recommendation Form Deadline: March 1, 2025.

March 1, 2025. Selection Notifications: Sent by May 1, 2025.

Interested students must apply online before the deadline, as late applications are not accepted. This internship provides a platform for aspiring scientists to engage with cutting-edge NASA research and advance their understanding of Earth and space science.