Kwara Governor Orders Investigation As Flood Ravages Rice Farms

The Kwara State Government initiates an investigation into massive flooding that has devastated thousands of hectares of rice farms in Shonga, Edu Local Government Area. Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Bukola Babalola, leads a government delegation to the affected Tada community, delivering relief materials worth millions of naira to support impacted farmers.

The flooding raises significant concerns about food security and the livelihoods of local farmers. Princess Babalola assures the community of immediate and long-term government intervention to address the crisis and prevent future occurrences. “We are committed to finding lasting solutions and providing the necessary support to prevent further losses of lives and farmland,” she states.

Tada community leader Muhammad Abdulkadir laments the financial losses suffered by farmers from states like Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, and Niger. “Our farmers have lost millions of naira worth of rice to this flooding. This calls for urgent and permanent solutions, such as dredging the River Niger, to prevent recurring disasters,” he says.

Abdulkadir emphasizes the importance of government intervention to restore productivity, noting that the area typically produces over three million metric tons of rice annually.

The Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa, describes the flooding as unprecedented and stresses the need for a thorough investigation. He points out that there has been no rainfall in the Sahel region, ruling out natural causes and suggesting a local source. The Emir reveals that while Kainji Dam officials deny involvement, Jebba Dam authorities confirm releasing water, contributing to the flooding.

The flooding worsens Nigeria’s food insecurity crisis, with millions of people already struggling due to inflation, economic challenges, and agricultural losses. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that recent floods across the country have destroyed crops capable of feeding over 8.5 million people, with approximately 856,000 tons of produce lost.

Beyond crops, the flooding damages infrastructure like storage units, markets, and irrigation systems, further hampering recovery efforts. Farmers and local leaders urge the government to prioritize flood management and provide sustainable solutions to protect lives and livelihoods.