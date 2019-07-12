Lagos State Govt to Address Lekki Link Bridge Traffic with Electronic Toll Collection

The Lagos State government says it will introduce electronic toll collection at the Ikoyi-Link Bridge.

This was part of measures being initiated by the new government to achieve free flow of traffic on the axis.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos made this known during a tour that followed a stakeholders’ meeting on regeneration of the Lekki-Oniru and parts of the Victoria Island as solution to the perennial traffic gridlock and flooding issues around the Lekki and Ajah areas.

The Governor affirmed that the new method of payment would take off in October.

He urged motorists plying the route to apply ahead for electronic access cards at Lagos Tolling Company in compliance with the new service.

“In October, the mode of toll collection at the Ikoyi-Link Bridge would completely go electronic. The partners that we are working with will introduce a software that will allow electronic collection of toll fees. This means that motorists will not be paying cash. The process to implement this is on, and we will come up with a seamless electronic solution. We are giving three months notice to residents and motorists to prepare ahead. By the time this is done, we believe some of the bottlenecks in and around Ikoyi would be reduce and we are hoping there would be free flow of traffic.” the Governor said.

He mentioned that the size of the roundabout at the Admiralty road would also be reduced for the purpose of traffic diffusion.

Toll free

The Governor declared a toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge between 6:30am and 9:30am in the morning, and also at the peak period in the evening (4:30pm to 8pm).

The objective, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu was to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axis, which is part of the initiatives the government was beginning to diffuse vehicular gridlock in major Business Districts in the State.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The cost of the toll fees for the study period will be borne by the government. This is to allow us to do a real simulation of traffic study in these areas that usually witness high density of vehicular movement daily.

We are currently undertaking a traffic study with our experts and we want to know where the traffic goes to when the tollgates are left open for steady movement. It is only when we do this activity at the peak hour that we will be able to understand how to deal with congestion in these places.”

He explained that the undertaking was necessary for the government to take actions that would lead to reduction of traffic on the axis by 50 per cent.

The resultant effect, according to him, would lead to decrease in travel time and improved productivity.

Abating flooding

The Governor visited the scene of last week Monday flood in Abraham Adesanya Junction to inspect the cause of the clogged drainage in the area.

Sanwo-Olu added that Office of the Drainage Services had been given a task to ensure free flow of water in the clogged drainages and canals in Ajah area and it’s environs.

