Lagos State Government clarifies solar permit controversy

Keypoints

A viral video from April 21, 2026, showed officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Housing confronting a resident over a solar energy installation.

The resident alleged that the state was charging a general “permit fee” to use solar power in Lagos.

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Lagos State Governor, Wale Ajetunmobi, clarified that no statewide permit fee exists for private homes.

Fees and prior approvals apply only to government-owned social housing estates, where solar installations are classified as structural alterations.

Residents of these estates signed indemnity agreements upon purchase or tenancy, barring unapproved changes to prevent risks like roof leaks or fires.

Main Story

A wave of social media outrage was sparked this week by footage showing uniformed men from the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Ministry of Housing questioning a resident about his solar panels.

The video led many to believe that the Lagos State Government had introduced a new tax or permit requirement for all residents seeking alternative energy solutions.

However, the state government has moved quickly to debunk this claim. Officials clarified that the incident took place within a government-owned social housing estate. In these specific environments, the state remains responsible for facility management and structural integrity.

Because solar panels are often installed in shared areas or on roofs that the government maintains, they are legally viewed as “alterations” to the original building design. Residents in these estates are required to seek approval from the Physical Planning and Survey departments to ensure material compliance and safety before proceeding with any additional developments.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the misinformation-velocity gap; the viral nature of the original video created a widespread “solar tax” narrative that contradicts the state’s broader push for renewable energy adoption. Authorities must solve the problem of resident-compliance friction in social housing, as many occupants view these administrative fees as an unnecessary burden rather than a safety precaution.

Furthermore, there is a liability risk; unpermitted alterations that lead to fire or structural damage in shared buildings can create legal quagmires for both the government and other residents. To succeed, the Ministry of Housing must improve communication with estate residents regarding the specific indemnity documents they signed during their apartment handover.

What’s Being Said

“The Lagos State Government DOES NOT charge all residents living in the State for a permit to install solar power systems for domestic use,” clarified Wale Ajetunmobi (@Riddwane), SSA on Media.

Officials noted that “ONLY residents living in government-owned social housing estates are charged administrative fees for Alterations.”

The government emphasized that unpermitted installations have previously led to “leaking roofs and severe damage caused by fire.”

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) argued that the state should “subsidize the approval process” to encourage more residents to move off the grid.

What’s Next

The Ministry of Housing is expected to issue a formal circular to all facility managers in state-owned estates to reiterate the approval process for renewable energy setups.

A public sensitization campaign is anticipated to clarify the difference between private property rights and social housing regulations in Lagos.

Monitoring and Compliance teams are likely to continue inspections, but with a focus on “safety verification” rather than just fee collection.

Estate residents are being urged to contact their respective facility managers before undertaking any external alterations to avoid legal or safety complications.

Bottom Line

While Lagos is not taxing solar power for the general public, it is strictly enforcing building codes within its own housing projects. The clash highlights the tension between the urgent need for alternative energy and the administrative rules governing subsidized, high-density government estates.