Lagos residents back solar energy adoption

Key points

Residents urge greater adoption of solar energy across homes and businesses

Solar power seen as a solution to pollution caused by generators

Respondents say renewable energy can support climate change mitigation efforts

Solar-powered streetlights highlighted as a tool for improving community security

Residents call for supportive policies and increased public awareness

Main story

Residents of Lagos have called for increased adoption of renewable energy technologies, particularly solar power, as a practical response to environmental concerns and unreliable electricity supply.

The residents made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), arguing that wider use of solar energy would help reduce pollution, improve public health and support climate action efforts. Several respondents noted that heavy reliance on fuel-powered generators contributes to air and noise pollution in many communities, while solar power offers a cleaner alternative. They also said increased solar adoption could reduce pressure on conventional energy sources associated with greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation.

According to the respondents, solar technology offers benefits beyond household electricity supply, including improved community security through solar-powered streetlights and enhanced energy resilience through battery storage systems. The residents further called for stronger government support, increased public awareness and improved access to renewable energy technologies to encourage wider adoption.

They expressed optimism that greater investment in solar energy would help address Nigeria’s electricity challenges while promoting environmental sustainability.

The issues

Persistent electricity supply challenges

Environmental impact of generator usage

Air and noise pollution in urban communities

Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

Access to affordable renewable energy technologies

What’s being said

“When generators run for hours, they release smoke into the environment. Solar panels produce electricity without emitting harmful fumes, making the air cleaner for everyone.” — Mrs Bertha Aina, school administrator, on the environmental benefits of solar energy.

“In many neighbourhoods, generators run almost all day. Solar systems are quiet. Reducing generator use means less noise and a healthier environment for residents.” — Mr Chukwudi Nwafor, small business owner, on reducing noise pollution.

“The more people use solar power, the less demand there is for energy sources that contribute to environmental degradation and greenhouse gas emissions.” — Ms Kafayat Adeyemi, airport worker, on solar energy’s role in climate action.

Bottom line

Lagos residents believe wider adoption of solar energy can help address unreliable power supply while reducing pollution, supporting climate goals and improving quality of life, but say stronger policy support and greater public awareness are needed to accelerate uptake.