Lagos, Kano Lead as NIN Registrations Hit 117 million

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has recorded 117 million National Identity Number (NIN) registrations as of February 28, 2025, reflecting significant progress in the country’s identity management drive.

According to the latest enrolment statistics from the NIMC dashboard, 66,281,803 registrants (56.5%) are male, while 51,079,521 (43.5%) are female. The data further highlights Lagos as the state with the highest number of registered individuals, with over 12.6 million enrollees, followed by Kano with 10.2 million.

“NIMC’s enrolment figures as of February 28, 2025, currently stand at over 117 million unique records. Lagos State recorded the highest cumulative enrolment of over 12.6 million, while regional figures indicate an almost equal distribution between the North and South,” the report stated.

Among states with lower enrolment numbers, Bayelsa recorded 758,111 registrations (416,015 males and 342,096 females), Ebonyi had 990,775 (537,939 males and 452,836 females), and Ekiti reported 1,143,102 (566,229 males and 576,873 females). Other states with relatively low figures include Cross River (1,397,233), Taraba (1,768,754), Yobe (1,857,532), Kogi (1,912,382), Enugu (1,946,464), Kwara (2,004,667), and Imo (2,024,423).

Top 10 States by NIN Enrolment

Lagos: 12,612,334 (6,870,915 males, 5,741,419 females)

Kano: 10,246,055 (5,924,126 males, 4,321,929 females)

Kaduna: 6,945,818 (3,832,083 males, 3,113,735 females)

Ogun: 4,926,721 (2,567,102 males, 2,359,619 females)

Oyo: 4,539,340 (2,361,100 males, 2,178,240 females)

Katsina: 4,019,964 (2,369,071 males, 1,650,893 females)

Federal Capital Territory (Abuja): 3,795,690 (2,213,061 males, 1,582,629 females)

Rivers: 3,532,787 (1,923,311 males, 1,609,476 females)

Delta: 3,198,779 (1,691,182 males, 1,507,597 females)

Bauchi: 3,078,996 (1,927,994 males, 1,151,002 females)

The data underscores the increasing adoption of the NIN system across Nigeria, reinforcing efforts to improve national identity management and streamline government services.