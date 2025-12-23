Two Die In Lone Crash On Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

Two people have lost their lives in a lone auto crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with a stationary, broken-down car on the roadway, according to preliminary investigations by traffic officials.

Confirming the incident, Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said the victims were occupants of the vehicle and died instantly at the scene of the crash.

He explained that excessive speed was identified as the likely cause, noting that the driver was unable to control the vehicle before ramming into the stationary car.

Akinbiyi added that the bodies of the deceased were evacuated to the State General Hospital in Isara-Remo, while the accident vehicle was removed from the expressway and taken to the Isara-Remo Police Station.

He said further investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.