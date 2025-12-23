BREAKING: Nine Killed In Gombe Truck–Commercial Vehicle Crash

At least nine persons have been killed in a road accident involving a truck and a commercial vehicle along the Yola Road in Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The incident was disclosed on Tuesday in a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama.

According to the post, the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 7:00 a.m. near Kaluwa Village. A DAF truck travelling in the same direction as a Sharon commercial vehicle reportedly rammed into it.

Sources said the impact caused the truck to lose control, somersault and veer off the road.

Victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Kaltungo, where nine persons were confirmed dead on arrival. Their identities had yet to be confirmed as of the time of reporting.

It was further gathered that two other persons were trapped inside the truck, while rescue efforts were ongoing to evacuate them.