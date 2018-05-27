Lagos Govt Spends N3.4billion on Security in State’s Colleges

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had spent N3.4 billion to provide adequate security infrastructure in the state’s model colleges and public schools.

Deputy Governor and Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Idiat Adebule, said this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry at Alausa, Ikeja.

It was part of the activities to mark the third year in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

Adebule said that the kidnapping of some male students at the Lagos State Model College in Igbonla, near Epe, in 2016 necessitated the provision of the security infrastructural facilities.

The kidnappers invaded the college on May 25, 2017 and kidnapped six of its students.

The students were later rescued after they had spent 65 days in the kidnappers’ den.

On Oct. 6, 2016, some kidnappers also stormed the same school during which the vice principal, a teacher and four students were kidnapped.

The Deputy Governor said the infrastructural facilities provided in the school include: watch towers, security alarm systems, floodlights and perimeter fencing projects.

“To stem the intrusion of hoodlums into our schools and colleges, the state government began the provision of security facilities.

“The perimeter fencing project at Model College in Igbonla had been completed, while work is ongoing at Model Colleges in Igbokuta, Ketu-Epe, Agbowa-Ikosi and Kankon in Badagry.

“We hope to complete them by the end of the year,” she said.

Adebule said that the state government had also embarked on the construction of additional classrooms and hostels at the colleges.

She said that during the year under review, the state inaugurated the Girls’ Model College in Ikorodu to promote the girl-child education in the state.

She also said that the state government embarked on the massive rehabilitation and construction projects in public schools to create conducive teaching and learning environments for teachers and students.

She said that the state government spent N4. 8 billion in the last one year on 160 contracts awarded for rehabilitation of schools.

“In 2017, the ongoing supply of furniture to staff and students in schools received a boost with 40, 000 units of students’ furniture, 1, 000 units of teachers’ furniture and 100 units of principals’ furniture.

“Another set of 40, 000 furniture is proposed for supply for this year to meet up with the furniture deficit in our public schools.