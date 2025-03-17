Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to Boost Industrial Growth and Economic Efficiency – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has described the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project as a strategic industrial evacuation corridor that will enhance economic efficiency and reduce transportation costs.

Umahi made this known during an inspection of the project in Lagos, where he emphasised that the initiative is rooted in transparency and free from corruption. He maintained that the project would generate carbon credits through its concrete pavement and solar lighting while cutting down transshipment costs.

Responding to criticisms from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who described the project as wasteful and corrupt, Umahi defended the initiative’s integrity. He stated that the project’s financial details are open to public scrutiny and urged critics to present evidence rather than making baseless accusations.

“Former President Obasanjo once commended my transparency and achievements when I was governor. If a father suddenly calls his son corrupt, the son has a right to refute it,” Umahi said. “If a father claims his son is corrupt, maybe the son learned it from him. But in this case, there is no corruption. Everything about this project is transparent.”

“I handled the figures, and the process is open and transparent. Anyone can verify the numbers. You can’t just accuse people of corruption without proof,” Umahi stressed.

Comparing the project to Nigeria’s power sector privatisation, which he said resulted in inefficiencies and increased government subsidies, Umahi urged critics to focus on the project’s benefits rather than dismissing it as wasteful.

“I never said those opposing the project should not use the road. However, if someone believes it is unnecessary, they have the option not to use it,” he added.

Umahi highlighted the strategic importance of the highway, which will connect major industrial zones, including the Lekki Free Zone and the Dangote Refinery, while facilitating seamless access to deep-sea ports and other critical infrastructure.

“This project is more than just a road; it’s an investment. It will serve as an evacuation corridor for industries, reduce transshipment costs, and generate carbon credits through concrete pavement and solar lighting,” Umahi explained.

He further disclosed that the project would include provisions for windmill energy and a central railway track, linking key economic hubs and enhancing industrial connectivity.

Umahi called on national leaders to emulate past presidents like Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, who, after leaving office, offered constructive advice rather than outright criticism.

“When you call a project ‘wasteful,’ define what you mean. Is it wasteful because it benefits the people, connects industries, reduces travel time, and generates economic value? If you allege corruption, provide evidence,” Umahi challenged.

He assured Nigerians that once completed, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would reduce travel time between the two cities to just five hours, unlocking new economic opportunities and transforming the nation’s industrial landscape.