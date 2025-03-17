NACCIMA, NIPC Strengthen Partnership To Boost Economic Growth

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has reinforced its strategic partnership with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) in a bid to foster economic growth and enhance Nigeria’s participation in global trade and investment.

The high-level meeting, held in Abuja, brought together key stakeholders from both organisations to discuss strategies for creating a more conducive business environment in Nigeria. The discussions focused on improving collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive sustainable economic development.

Speaking at the meeting, the National President of NACCIMA and Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Dele Kelvin Oye, underscored the vital role of the private sector in shaping Nigeria’s economy. He called for stronger support from NIPC in joint policy formulation, advocacy, and the reinstatement of NIPC as a member of the NACCIMA Council.

“A strong partnership between NACCIMA and NIPC is essential for driving Nigeria’s economic growth,” Oye stated. “The private sector remains a key driver of the economy, and we need enhanced collaboration to create a more business-friendly environment.”

In response, the Executive Secretary and CEO of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, reiterated the council’s commitment to supporting NACCIMA’s objectives. She announced plans to establish a joint working committee between NIPC and NACCIMA to facilitate stakeholder engagements, organise workshops, and push for key policy reforms aimed at strengthening the business environment.

“We are ready to collaborate with NACCIMA to address challenges facing the private sector and create new growth opportunities, capacity-building initiatives will also be introduced to empower businesses and enhance their competitiveness.” Rimi affirmed.