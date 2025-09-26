Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan, To Receive Staff Of Office

A former Governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has officially been crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The coronation took place at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

Before his crowning, Ladoja had received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan. He is expected to be formally presented with the staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall. Governor Makinde reportedly cut short his annual leave on Thursday to personally attend the coronation ceremony.

Ladoja ascended the throne following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, July 7, 2025.