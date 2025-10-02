Kwara Alerts Residents As Security Forces Launch Crackdown On Kidnappers

The Kwara State Government has urged residents in parts of the state to remain vigilant and limit unnecessary movements as security forces step up operations against kidnappers in several local government areas.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, advised communities in Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun local government areas to take extra precautions as armed groups continue to flee hideouts under pressure from ongoing raids.

“This is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts. We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” Olukoju said.

The advisory comes amid a rise in abductions across Nigeria’s North-Central region, including Kwara, where criminal gangs have exploited forested terrain as operational bases. The situation escalated on Sunday when gunmen killed no fewer than ten people, including a village head (Baale), in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has in recent months partnered with federal security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), to dismantle criminal networks. These efforts have resulted in several arrests and the rescue of abducted victims, though officials acknowledge the threat persists.

Olukoju expressed regret over the inconvenience the measures may cause, especially for farmers and traders, but stressed that the government’s priority remains the protection of lives.

“The safety of our people is paramount,” she said, adding that citizens should stay alert, cooperate with security personnel, and promptly report suspicious activity.

The government also pledged to provide regular updates on the security operations while reaffirming its commitment to eliminating criminal groups from the forests and restoring peace to affected communities.

“We commend the security forces for their renewed efforts to rout out the criminals and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests,” Olukoju stated.