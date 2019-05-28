Kia Offers Old Car Owners 25 Percent Discount

In a bid to reward customers for their loyalty over the years, Kia has rolled out an exclusively special programme to reward its car owners with up to 25 per cent discount on all repairs for old models.

The auto company in a statement by Mr. Olawale Jimoh, said that the programme was aimed at offering greater value, convenience, and support to customers who have owned a KIA for five years or more.

The statement hinted that the programme offers waivers ranging from 15 per cent to 25 per cent on service cost and genuine parts.

He stated that these discounted pricings were premised on the years of Kia ownership, as it progressively reduces the cost of maintenance based on the years the car had been in operation.

He explained that more often than not, old car owners are faced with the increasing cost of ownership owing to the depreciating parts of the cars and the need to continuously replace them to keep their vehicles in top condition.

Jimoh also said that the auto company had launched the Kia Ownership Rewards Program tagged (KORP), which was aimed at ensuring that its customers have the best experience with their old cars at an “incredibly” affordable price.

The rewards programme, he pointed out were available on parts and labour charges, basic maintenance, battery replacement, select suspension and air conditioning parts, brakes and routine service parts amongst others.

Additionally, he said the old Kia owners would be entitled to special discounts on body-shop repairs and painting.

The statement quoted Sanjay Tatpati, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kia Motors Nigeria, as saying that the programme was in line with the company’s effort to foster ‘peace of mind’ in its customers and engage them meaningfully to drive affinity with Kia through service programmes that speak to them rationally and connect them emotionally to its brand with the implementation of exceptional services.

Tatpati, explained that Kia Motors had added the value-added service – KORP to its service portfolio to drive customer satisfaction at its peak, stressing that it underscored the commitment to its brand’s global initiative, the ‘Promise to Care.

He added: “Our service philosophy to offer service excellence and exceptional customer experience. We have been offering various value-added services in the last four quarters to engage our, and this one is for our proud KIA owners who are enjoying their rides for a long time. This programme is set to reward them throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

“With the introduction of ‘KIA Ownership Rewards,’ we are setting a new benchmark in the auto industry. This programme will substantially bring down the cost of maintenance as their Kia vehicles get older. Coupled with the unbeatable quality of Kia Motors Nigeria’s aftersales service, KORP will provide greater value for our customers.”

The KORP goes the distance to deliver a more fulfilling experience for old Kia owners with discounted pricing and exceptional service delivery.

Service and parts pricing flexibility and the undying resolve of Kia Motors Nigeria to always roll out customer-driven initiatives that match customers’ active lifestyle are hallmarks of the KORP.

The programme is Kia’s way of saying thank you to old customers for their continued trust while servicing and maintaining at the accredited service centre.

KORP is a service programme designed to give customers great value and keep their old vehicles in top condition.

For Kia owners who had owned their car for over five years, the KORP service programme is tailored to suit the age and mileage of the car; making life easier for owners and keeping running costs down.

The programme is poised to ensuring excellent value for money.

Over the years, Kia prides itself as the leading auto brand with a host of owners’ loyalty initiatives that are customer-oriented.

With the introduction of KORP, Kia is strengthening its place as the best auto company with not only exceptional service deliveries that exceed expectations but with affordable pricing that’s value-driven.

Ownership reward programmes are not new in the industry, but Kia’s KORP caps it all by genuinely offering a programme that makes the ownership experience better.

