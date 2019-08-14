Khafi Kareem Under Investigation for Participating in BBNaija

The Metropolitan Police says it is investigating Khafi Kareem, a Big Brother Nigeria housemate, for appearing on the reality show without permission.

The 29-year-old police officer is said to be on unpaid leave from the Lambert Station where she has been working since 2015 as a PC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Met said Khafi’s request to take part in the reality show had been declined and that the Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) in London would investigate the situation.

“A PC attached to the Met transformation command requested permission to take part in a reality entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given,” the Met statement read.

“The Met Police is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and would be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent Met while appearing on the show.”

The Sun UK had reported that Khafi might lose her job for having sex on the show, which is aired live.

Khafi had told BBNaija she joined the police after her friend was murdered in 2007 adding that she was on Met’s female genital mutilation team.

In a statement released on Monday, her team had threatened to sue The Sun UK for publishing an article that is “damaging to the image and livelihood” to her.