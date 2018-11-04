Khachanov Smashes Djokovic to win Paris Masters Title

Karen Khachanov, the Russian No.1 player won the greatest trophy of his career today, beating Novak Djokovic, in two straight sets 7-5 6-4 to claim the Paris Masters title.

It was the first Masters title to be won by the 22 year-old Russian and his third ATP title this year. His fourth ATP title was won in Chengdu China in 2016. This year, he won the Kremlin Cup and Marseille tournament in France.

Khachanov, ranked No.18, beat another GenerationX player, Dominic Thiem in the semi-final, to play his first Masters Final. The same day, Djokovic booked the final ticket beating old rival Roger Federer in three sets.

The nearest he got was at the Canadian Open this year, when he was despatched by Rafa Nadal in the semi-final.

The Russian player, who named Marat Safin, a former Russian tennis star as his hero and inspiration, was born in Moscow on 21 May 1996. His parents are from Armenian background.

He started playing tennis aged three at kindergarten when his parents put him into the tennis group.

Although Khachanov denied Djokovic, the opportunity of clinching his fourth Paris Masters title and his record-equalling 33rd, he will be consoled by the fact that he will become the World Number One on Monday, replacing Rafa Nadal, who pulled out of the tournament because of injury.

Khachanov will move to No.11 next week as well.

“It means the world to me,” Khachanov said after the match. “I couldn’t be happier to finish the season like this.”

The 22-year-old Russian en route the final recorded four straight Top 10 wins (d. Isner, Zverev, Thiem and Djokovic).

Coming into the match, all attention was on Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying 33rd Masters 1000 title and 23rd straight match win, but it was Khachanov who extended his own run of 11 wins in 12 matches.

He improves to 4-0 in ATP World Tour title matches, having also lifted trophies in Marseille and his home capital of Moscow this year.