Keskese Elevates Kayode Idowu to Executive Director

The Board of Directors and Management of Keskese Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading Experiential and Event Management Agencies has announced the elevation of Kayode Idowu to the position of Executive Director of the company.

Prior to his new role, Idowu functioned as the General Manager of the company where he was responsible for providing leadership and direction to Agency’s team in the discharge of service to clients and management of major accounts in the company’s portfolio.

According to a statement signed by the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tade Adekunle, the appointment became effective July 1, 2019.

Adekunle described Kayode Idowu as a dedicated and committed staff who has been instrumental to the strategic turnaround and growth of the company over the last few years.

“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Kayode Idowu from the position of General Manager to the position of Executive Director. With this new appointment, Kayode automatically sits in the board of Keskese and I believe he would make a great addition to the board considering his valuable contributions to the company in the last 8 years. I wish him well as he carries out his responsibility in this new role, he added”.

Idowu had a long year of working experience in the marketing communication industry having worked with top agencies in Nigeria including Tequila, FKG2 and Towncriers Ltd where he was the account director between 2008 and 2011.

While he held sway as the General Manager, Kayode Idowu led the team to exceptional brands experience for clients like MTN; Cadbury, Google and recently the successful execution of the Trophy 5-Aside tour in Lagos and Tanzania for International Breweries Plc.

Kayode obtained his first degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso and has attended several business-training courses at Lagos Business School.

As the Executive Director, Idowu is expected to bring his robust wealth of professional experience in the industry to the company as it ventures to achieve a new level of operational efficiency that would create value for clients and other stakeholders.