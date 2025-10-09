Kebbi Customs Generates ₦25m, Records ₦109m Seizures In One Month

…To Auction 35,000 Litres of Intercepted Petrol

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, has announced a total revenue generation of ₦25,621,609.26 for September 2025, marking a 36.13% increase compared to its August collection.

The Command also recorded multiple anti-smuggling successes within the period, with total seizures valued at ₦109,595,761, according to the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Mahmoud Matawalle Ibrahim. He disclosed during his maiden press briefing held on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, at the Command headquarters.

Items seized include 100 bales of second-hand clothing, 444 laptop-sized wraps of Cannabis Sativa, 143 mini sacks of donkey meat, 140 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 100 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 20 jerrycans of vegetable oil.

Comptroller Matawalle further revealed that officers of the Command intercepted a total of 35,725 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intended for smuggling to neighbouring countries. The seized petrol, valued at ₦21,435,000, comprises 14,750 litres confiscated by officers of Operation Whirlwind Zone B and 20,975 litres impounded by the Kebbi Area Command.

“In line with extant laws, the intercepted PMS will be auctioned to members of the public, and all proceeds will be duly remitted into the Federation Account,” the CAC stated.

The press conference was attended by key security and regulatory agencies, including the Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Adamu Isah Gano, represented by Superintendent of Quarantine Muhammad Bashir Abdulrazaq; the Commander of Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kebbi State Command, Rabiu Abdullahi Sokoto; and the Commander, Operation Whirlwind Zone B, Assistant Comptroller N.O. Edet, alongside senior officers and stakeholders.

In a demonstration of interagency cooperation, Comptroller Matawalle officially handed over 444 wraps of Cannabis Sativa and 143 sacks of donkey meat to the NDLEA and NAQS, respectively. Representatives of both agencies commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and pledged continued collaboration to curb the trafficking of contraband and other prohibited items across the borders.

Comptroller Matawalle reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to enforcing the Federal Government’s fiscal and trade policies, enhancing border security, and promoting legitimate trade in the region.