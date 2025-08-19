Nigerian Bottling Company Celebrates World Youth Day 2025, Spotlights Young Changemakers Driving Nigeria’s Future

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), the official bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company in Nigeria, is marking World Youth Day 2025 by celebrating the resilience, innovation, and impact of young Nigerians who are transforming their communities and driving inclusive growth.

At the core of this celebration is NBC’s flagship #YouthEmpowered initiative—designed to equip young people with essential life and business skills for the future of work. Since its launch in Nigeria in 2017, the program has empowered over 60,000 youth through hands-on training, digital upskilling, mentorship, and entrepreneurial coaching.

As part of this year’s activities, NBC will premiere a documentary that spotlights inspiring YouthEmpowered alumni who are building businesses, leading change, and shaping brighter futures for themselves and their communities. The documentary will be available to the public on NBC’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.

Featured in the film is Esohe Ekunwe, who now leads Alpha Connect, a community initiative focused on financial literacy, wellness, and civic engagement. She credits the YouthEmpowered program with not only influencing her business journey but also transforming her mindset.

The documentary also highlights other changemakers such as Doyin Ogunye, founder of Women and Youth Empowerment, whose environmental work in Lagos is tackling waste and creating jobs; and Kingsley Oguchechukwu, founder of Kingsman Luxury in Enugu, who turned a major business setback into a thriving fashion brand.

By shining a light on these stories, NBC reaffirms its commitment to empowering young Nigerians and supporting their vital role in national development.