Tinubu Summons Emergency FEC Meeting To Honour Buhari

…Says late President placed Nigeria above personal interest

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has convened an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for Tuesday, July 15, in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he praised as a leader who placed national interest above personal gain.

The emergency meeting follows the death of the former Nigerian leader on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a London hospital.

In a personally signed condolence statement, President Tinubu expressed profound grief over Buhari’s passing, describing him as “a patriot, a soldier, and a statesman to the very core.”

“With a heavy heart, I received the news of the passing of our former President, Muhammadu Buhari. He was a leader who devoted his life to Nigeria — first as a military ruler from 1984 to 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. His legacy of service and sacrifice will endure,” Tinubu said.

He lauded Buhari’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s unity and progress, his fight against corruption, and his insistence on discipline in public service.

“Even in the face of turbulent times, he stood firm — leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakeable belief in Nigeria’s potential,” the President added.

President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, with whom he said he has remained in close contact, as well as to the former President’s children, extended family, and associates.

He also sympathised with the government and people of Katsina State, particularly the Daura Emirate Council, describing the loss as a personal and national tragedy.

“In this moment of national mourning, we honour his service, reflect on his legacy, and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Tinubu stated.

In honour of Buhari’s contributions to the country, President Tinubu directed that national flags be flown at half-mast for seven days across the country.

“I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour,” he announced.

The President assured Nigerians that the late Buhari will be accorded full state honours befitting his towering legacy, even as he prayed for Allah’s mercy and for his admittance into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“May his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” Tinubu concluded.