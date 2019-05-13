Kanye West Pays Tribute To Late Mother Donda In First Live-Streamed Church Service

Kanye West broadcast his first live-streamed church service on Mother’s Day, where he paid tribute to his late mum, Donda.

Singing his 2005 song ‘Hey Mama’ during the service on Sunday 12 May, Kanye reminded listeners of the appreciation he felt towards Donda for raising him through hard times.

The 41-year-old Heartless rapper lost his mum in 2007. A statement from the coroner said ‘the final manner of death could not be determined’ but it is believed that complications after plastic surgery may have contributed.

Kanye found his mum’s death very difficult, at the time telling the MailOnline: ‘If I’d never moved to LA she’d be alive. I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.’

This Mother’s Day the Gold Digger star decided to share his love for Donda with the world during a live service near his home in Lost Hills, Calabasas.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, her sisters, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 34, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 64, were in attendance at this particularly special church gathering.

An airplane flew over the service, trailing the words ‘Beautiful Mother’s Day’ in the sky behind it.

Kanye and Kim’s five-year-old daughter, North West, also sang ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with Kanye’s choir.

The pastor congratulated ‘the West family, who had a new great new addition this week’, marking the couple’s fourth child, who was born via a surrogate on Thursday 9 May.

Kanye had also taken to Instagram earlier that day to share his love for his late mother, captioning the post ‘Happy Mother’s Day Queen. #kanyewest’.

Kim, 38, who already has North as well as three-year-old Saint and 15 month-old Chicago announced the arrival of her fourth son with Kanye on Twitter.

She said: ‘He’s here and he’s perfect!’ before quickly adding that he looks ‘just like’ his older sister Chicago.

Kim added: ‘I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.’