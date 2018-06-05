Kano, Katsina Top List in Latest Police Recruitment Exercise

Kano and Katsina States have the highest new police officers in the Police recruitment exercise.

In a list of successful applicants released by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), only 5, 233 were shortlisted.

Oyo is third with 225, and at 42, the federal capital territory (FCT) has the least number of candidates.

In a regional breakdown, north-west has the highest with 1, 300 candidates followed by south-west with 921 candidates.

North-central has 823 candidates while south-south has 779 and north-east has 759.

South-east has the lowest, with 651 candidates.

About 37, 000 candidates from across Nigeria had written the examination for the 2018 police constable recruitment.

