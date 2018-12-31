Kano Assembly Approves N219.9 billion 2019 Budget

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday passed into law the 2019 budget of over N219.97 billion presented by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House had on Thursday adopted a report of the House Committee on Appropriations presented by its Chairman, Alhaji Tasiu Panisau.

Following the presentation of the report and series of deliberations by the legislators, the House of Assembly had ordered some corrections before its approval.

While presenting the corrected report, the committee Chairman, Panisau, representing Ungoggo Constituency, said the committee had recommended for the increase of the proposed budget by over N315 million.

“Some of the areas the increase would go to include education, health, Information, Agriculture, works and water resources and rural development.

“Our committee has also recommended for the discharge of oversight functions by committees, especially on the implementation of the budget should be pursued.

“This recommendation will ensure effective delivery of government services for the benefit of the general public in the state,” he said.

The plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, deliberated on the report and passed the budget into law.

According to him, the budget had the input of the public during the recent public hearing before it was passed into law.

He added that the public hearing was organised with the aim of getting public opinion on the proposed budget, adding that their opinion played a vital role in the passage of the budget.

The Speaker said that this was an indication that the Assembly and the executive in the state are giving priority to public opinion.

NAN recalled that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had on Nov. 14, presented to the state assembly a budget proposal of over N219.6 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Following the presentation, all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government appeared before the house of assembly to defend the proposed amount allocated to them respectively.