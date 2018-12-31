Buhari Appeals to Nigerians for Peaceful 2019 General Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja appealed to Nigerians not to make the 2019 polls a do-or-die affair, saying approaching mere elections with fear and trepidation was unnecessary.

The president who made this appeal in his New Year message, restated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections and expressed happiness that many presidential candidates had signed a pact for peaceful and violence-free 2019 polls.

While arguing that the greatest number of Nigerians trust in the preparedness of his administration to provide a level playing field for all candidates at the polls, the president warned those he accused of promoting falsehood and beating drums of war, saying such individuals are only fighting a lost battle.

According to him, Nigerians yearn for a secure and prosperous country characterised by infrastructure development, a task he said his administration had been committed to since its advent in 2015.

Against this background, Buhari said the resources at his administration’s disposal had been well utilised and secured from the reach of a few people whom he accused of greed as he sought the cooperation of all in the effort to build the nation of their dream.

