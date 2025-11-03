Kano Approves ₦8.2bn For Education, Water, And Energy Projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved over ₦8.2 billion for a new round of interventions in the education, water supply, and energy sectors.

The approvals were issued in separate statements on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, following the Council’s 33rd meeting presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to Bature, education received the largest allocation, with more than ₦4.9 billion committed to infrastructure upgrades, learning enhancement programmes, and initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education.

The allocation covers the Phase II renovation of Government Technical College, Ungogo; settlement of outstanding feeding liabilities for boarding schools; and the production of instructional materials through the Kano Printing Press.

Also approved were the furnishing and completion of the e-library at the Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, funding for accreditation exercises at Kano State Polytechnic, and procurement of office furniture and fittings for Northwest University, Kano.

“Education remains the cornerstone of our development agenda, and we will continue to invest in facilities that promote quality teaching and learning,” the statement added.

In a separate approval, the Council earmarked ₦3.3 billion for water and energy-related projects designed to improve access to clean water in urban and rural communities. This includes the construction of a modern treatment plant at Taliwaiwai in Rano Local Government Area, payment of outstanding electricity and fuel bills owed by the State Water Board, procurement of diesel (AGO) and petrol (PMS) for treatment plants, and other operational payments.

The interventions, according to government officials, are intended to ensure steady water supply, promote energy efficiency, and enhance living standards across the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf reiterated his administration’s resolve to prioritise investments with direct social impact and long-term infrastructural value.

PUNCH Online had reported on 18 August 2025 that the Kano State Government approved over ₦40.8 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 township roads in the metropolitan area, covering local government areas including Gwale, Nasarawa, Kumbotso, Fagge, Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, and Ungogo.